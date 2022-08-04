Michael Learns To Rock announce two Indonesia shows on ‘Back On The Road’ tour

Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock have announced two shows in Indonesia for the planned Asia leg of their ‘BACK ON THE ROAD’ world tour.

The group will perform at the Pullman Jakarta Central Park on October 16 before bringing their show to The Westin in Surabaya on October 19. The group are tipped to perform their greatest hits at the concerts, including ‘That’s Why You Go Away’, ‘Take Me To Your Heart’ and ‘25 Minutes’.

Pre-sales will begin on August 6 at 11.59am local time. Silver tier standing tickets will be priced at IDR450,000 at pre-sale and IDR650,000 on normal pricing, while Gold VIP free seating tickets will be sold at IDR1,000,000 at pre-sale and IDR1,250,000 on normal pricing. The highest tier Diamond VIP numbered seats will be offered at a flat rate of IDR2,100,000.

The trio also previously announced a Singapore show set to take place at the Star Performing Arts Centre on 24 October as part of the world tour. No additional Asia tour dates have been announced at the time of writing.

Michael Learns To Rock – consisting of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kåre Wanscher – released their self-titled debut album in 1991, which produced the hit single ‘The Actor’.

Their last release came in the form of their ninth studio album, ‘Still’, which was released in March 2018 and was followed by an Asia tour that marked the group’s last visit to the region pre-pandemic.

Michael Learns To Rock join an eclectic list of artists who have announced concerts in the country this year. Concerts by the likes of Justin Bieber, Boy Pablo and SUPER JUNIOR have already been announced, and festivals who have already announced their return include We The Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta and more.

Michael Learns To Rock ‘BACK ON THE ROAD’ world tour dates in Asia so far:

October 16 – Central Park, Pullman Jakarta

October 19 – The Westin, Surabaya

October 24 – Star Performing Arts Centre, Singapore