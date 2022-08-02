Michael Learns To Rock to perform in Singapore in October

Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock will return to perform in Singapore this October.

The concert marks the group’s first performance in Singapore after the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes as part of their BACK ON THE ROAD world tour in 2022. It will take place at the Star Performing Arts Centre on 24 October, at 8pm. Tickets are priced at SGD88 and above, and will be released to the public on 4 August at 10am local time through the SISTIC website.



The Danish trio – consisting of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Kåre Wanscher – released their self-titled debut album in 1991, which produced the hit single ‘The Actor’. The band proceeded to spawn multiple hits including ‘That’s Why You Go Away’, ‘Take Me To Your Heart’ and ‘25 Minutes’, and has sold more than 11 million physical albums and 6 million paid downloads.

The trio’s last release was their ninth studio album, ‘Still’, released in March 2018. Their 2018 performance in Singapore while supporting the album was also their last outing in the city-state.

Michael Learns To Rock’s Singapore gig is the most recent announcement of an international act’s appearance in Singapore, after Beabadoobee announced a Singaporean stop in her ‘Beatopia’ world tour, and the Walters announced their Singaporean debut set for August. Other shows include Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Alan Walker, and the string of concerts accompanying the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.