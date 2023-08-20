Mick Fleetwood planning benefit concert for Hawaii wildfire victims

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood has announced that he plans to hold a benefit concert for the victims of the Hawaii wildfires.

Many people have died in the expansive wildfires, and the blazes have destroyed Maui’s historic Lahaina Town. Currently, the fires are still not contained, and it remains unclear exactly how many people are missing in the area.

Among the damage was Fleetwood’s restaurant, which was completely destroyed. Sharing a statement on the news, he said: “This is a devastating moment for MAUl and many are suffering unimaginable loss.

“Fleetwoods on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of MAUI.”

Now, he has spoken to ET Canada and revealed plans for a special gig to help raise funds for those affected. “I’ve already got a lovely sort of catalog of people that are concerned,” he said. “I will remain mute on who they are, but I will either become part of something that we can do on a grand scale, which is great.

“Anything is great, and playing in Honolulu, about two weeks from now, and that concert’s becoming – Henry Kapono who lives in Oahu, was celebrating the 50th anniversary of his career – well, I’m going to be doing that show, supporting. So, all of this is unfolding is something I feel I can be a part, or really be spearheading. And it’s not now, but music heals, and music does its version of what I’m doing now!”

Fleetwood’s bandmate Stevie Nicks also recently shared a statement about the wildfires, writing: “As I am sure you have heard – the island, Maui, where I own a house I have been staying at since the 80s – and the small village, city, most magical place on earth, Lahaina, burned to the ground over the last few days.

“And to make the situation worse my young niece, her husband, and their little boy had just arrived for a very needed vacation before she started up her school year (on her way to becoming a psychologist) for 10 days. They had one and a half days of fun and then – the fire started.”

She went on to say that the island “defined Fleetwood Mac,” adding: “Mick [Fleetwood] and I came here in 1978, went up to Kula to look at a huge, beautiful house and stood in front of it listening to the gentle magical wind. He said to me, ‘I will live and die on this island.’ I knew he was telling the truth. John [McVie] also lived here in Maui for a long time – Christine [McVie] never lived here but visited many times.”

So far 93 people have died since the fires broke out earlier this week, according to BBC News.