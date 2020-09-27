Mick Fleetwood shares new version of ‘These Strange Times’

Mick Fleetwood has shared a new recording and video for ‘These Strange Times’.

Released as part of his Da*da*ism project, the re-worked version was re-recorded by Fleetwood and includes the addition of a sample from ‘Albatross’ from Peter Green-era Fleetwood Mac.

The song originally appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 16th studio album, ‘Time’, which was released in 1995.

The new version also comes with a new, eight-minute long video which explores a range of contemporary issues including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, poverty and racial inequality.

You can see the video below:

In a statement about the new release, Fleetwood said the new single and it’s accompanying artwork were inspired by a painting from the 18th century.

Fleetwood said: “The project is about the energy of choice, of deciding if you want to be a part of the dark or the light when push comes to shove, which seems very apropos at this moment in history.

“It’s about how you read things, which is very important today. Everyone needs to be carefully paying attention to the information coming our way. There is subtext to everything and we need to be aware of that.

“When I first encountered the painting that inspired the photoshoot, it was a soul-searching exercise that I was driven to do but I didn’t know when would be the time to release it. Now I know why: the when is now.”

Earlier this year, Fleetwood paid tribute to his former bandmate Peter Green, who passed away in July. Guitarist Green was one of the group’s co-founders alongside Fleetwood in London in 1967.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the drummer said: “For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental!

“Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!”