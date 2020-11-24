Mick Fleetwood’s tribute concert to Peter Green to get cinema release

Mick Fleetwood’s tribute concert to Peter Green is to get a cinema release next year.

Back in February, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, a concert was held at the London Palladium to celebrate the music of Green and the original incarnation of Fleetwood Mac. In July, Green passed away at the age of 73.

Now, the concert will be shown in cinemas on March 23 and 28 2021.

The concert in February saw artists performing Green’s songs. Those taking part included: Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman.

Fleetwood played on stage, as did Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.

Fleetwood, who curated the list of artists performing, said: “The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognise the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

“Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. ‘Then Play On’…”

A physical copy of the album will also arrive on April 30 and will include event photos and quotes from each artist who performed on the night as well as photographs of the concert, rehearsals and behind the scenes shots.

A Blu-Ray of the concert film and the full recording on double CD and quadruple vinyl will also be released.

In January, Rufus Publications confirmed that Peter Green was working on a new book and musical project, due for release in 2020. Hammett collaborated with Green on the project, recording music for it at Abbey Road Studios.

According to Rufus Publications, Green’s as-yet-untitled project was “nearing completion” in January. However, it is uncertain whether or not it will be released in the wake of his death.