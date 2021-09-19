Mick Jagger appears in music video with his younger brother

Mick Jagger has appeared in a new music video with his younger brother – you can watch the moment below.

The pair duet on the song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’ which appears on Mick’s brother Chris’ latest album, ‘Mixing Up The Medicine’, which was released on September 10.

Speaking about the track and the seas behind it, Chris said: “I found this obscure poet called Thomas Beddoes. I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes. I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kinds of weird plays.”

A further two tracks on the album have words inspired by Beddoes. Chris continued: “He was a poet from Bristol, and his father knew Shelley, so he was coming in just after the Romantic poets. He was an alcoholic and he committed suicide by poisoning himself in Basel in 1849. He was only 45. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.”

You can listen to the new song here:

Chris also recently launched a memoir, Talking To Myself, which arrived with his new album.

Publishers BMG said of the book: “It’s Chris Jagger’s turn to lift the lid on one of the most colorful and exotic periods in British cultural history. He unrolls an insider’s tale of growing up among the bombsites and ration books of post-war Dartford, weaving through the glittery underground of late 1960s countercultural London, and spending months in India before most trod that path.

“He covers the highs and lows of acting and film work, and the pursuit of his own unique musical adventures that have resulted in a number of albums and gigs across the world. Ultimately though it’s the beguiling story of a close-knit family and deep brotherly ties.”

Last month (August 26), it was revealed that the Rolling Stones are still set to play the upcoming US tour dates as planned despite drummer Charlie Watts’ recent death.

An NME obituary to Watts said: “He was understated but irreplaceable: there’ll never be another Charlie Watts.”