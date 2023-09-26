Mick Jagger on the chances of a “posthumous” Rolling Stones ABBA-style hologram tour

Mick Jagger has talked about the possibility of The Rolling Stones one day going on a posthumous hologram tour.

After the success of ABBA‘s Voyage show, in which CGI reincarnations of the Swedish band’s members appear on stage, Jagger has not ruled out his band following suit in the future.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said: “You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour. The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing, which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones announced the details of their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’, which will be released on October 20. The lead single is ‘Angry’, and the record is also set to feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Additionally, the album will include drum parts from the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts, as well as bass contributions from founding member Bill Wyman. A documentary film is also set to be made in connection with ‘Hackney Diamonds’, produced by Fulwell 73, the team behind The Kardashians.

Jagger did not confirm that the band were considering a hologram tour, despite the critical and commercial success of ABBA’s Voyage, which is set to continue its residency at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park until its second anniversary in May 2024.

Earlier this year, ABBA welcomed their one-millionth visitor to the show, and Bjorn Ulvaeus told NME that the production had “surpassed any dream I could have ever had”.

“We’ve somehow reached new generations by some miracle. I don’t know how, but there you are,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking about the possibility of other acts using the technology to make a similar show, Ulvaeus explained: “We don’t know exactly what it is that we’ve done, which makes it hard to replicate. I don’t know it’s just for another band to do the same thing and expect the same kind of emotional effect that this has had. Not automatically – it’s not that easy.”

Jagger, who turned 80 in July, has also been discussing how his age is now affecting him. “People get out of my way, in case I fall over,” he said.

In 2019, he underwent a medical procedure to replace the aortic valve in his heart, but he stated that his recovery from the surgery was swift. “In two weeks, you’re in the gym,” he said.

When asked whether he feels any different about reaching 80 than he did about 70, he quipped: “They’re both big numbers. One’s more than the other one.”

This week, Keith Richards also reflected on his health, stating to The Telegraph that he is “trying to enjoy going straight”, now that he has stopped smoking or taking drugs. “It’s a unique experience for me,” the guitarist said.