Mick Jagger on the chances of a “posthumous” Rolling Stones ABBA-style hologram tour

Mick Jagger has spoken about the chances of a “posthumous” The Rolling Stones hologram tour, similar to the avatar-one launched by ABBA last year in London.

The Rolling Stones singer suggested in a new interview that his band may well put on a similar feat, although within the “posthumous business”.

Jagger shared his thoughts about such an idea with The Wall Street Journal. “You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour,” he said, appearing to not rule out such a possibility for his band.

“The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing [‘ABBA Voyage’], which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it,” he added.

On the topic of posthumous touring, Jagger was also asked about his feelings about growing older and the physical difficulties that often arise. He turned 80 in July.

The problem with old age, Jagger told the WSJ, is that people feel helpless, useless and irrelevant.

He told the outlet that he gets treated differently than most due to his fame and joked: “People get out of my way, in case I fall over.”

The singer added that his recovery from heart surgery in 2019 was quick. “In two weeks, you’re in the gym,” he said.

Jagger replied when he was asked whether 80 feels different than 70: “They’re both big numbers,” appearing to shrug off the question. “One’s more than the other one.”

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have previewed their new collaborative single with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder – listen below.

Sweet Sounds Of Heaven

With @ladygaga & Stevie Wonder

Falling down to this earth 5pm BST September 28

Pre-save/pre-add: https://t.co/f1Odn2p9Wm pic.twitter.com/OyO6ZvwAkP — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 25, 2023

The legendary band announced their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ on September 6 and shared its lead single ‘Angry’. Following on from 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, the record will mark the Stones’ first collection of original music in 18 years.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Gaga and Wonder both contributed to a song called ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’. The pair will appear on ‘Hackney Diamonds’ alongside Paul McCartney, Elton John and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

In other news, the ‘ABBA Voyage’ virtual concert experience could be making its way around the world. The London show is currently scheduled to run until January 2024.

Asked by NME in an interview earlier this year about what the future of the ‘Voyage’ show involves, ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus replied: “We hope to stay in this venue for as long as we can. We hope they’ll have us for many years, and we might build other replicas of this in other places: Asia, Australia, North America. There are lots and promoters and cities that we’re talking to at the moment about that.

“Each one would take at least two years to build, but there will be announcements towards the end of this year or the beginning of next about where we actually are going. That’s if we’re going somewhere, which we will.”

“And what about Glastonbury?” NME asked. “Is there the potential to do a mobile version of ABBA Voyage that could pop up at Worthy Farm?”

“I don’t think that’s possible, yet,” Ulvaeus replied. “It might be in the future. As it is, it’s too complicated because the lighting, the sound, the visuals, everything is integrated and it’s so complicated.”