Mick Jagger presented Yungblud with a special guitar while meeting for the first time backstage at The Rolling Stones’ Liverpool gig last week.

Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) was invited to attend the Stones’ show at Anfield last Thursday (June 9), which came as part of their ongoing ‘Sixty’ UK and European tour.

Jagger, who recently praised Yungblud in an interview on Swedish radio (saying that the artist has “that kind of post-punk vibe [that] makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll”), presented Yungblud with a Buddy Holly-inspired guitar during that meeting to formally welcome him into the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, for which Jagger is an ambassador.

Named ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, the gifted guitar in question was inspired by Holly’s preferred Gibson J-45 and marks Yungblud’s “contribution to the art of songwriting and performing, an important part of Buddy Holly’s legacy which the Foundation promotes and celebrates”.

Buddy Holly’s widow Maria-Elena Holly, who is also the co-founder of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, chose ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ as “she felt the raw energy and exuberance of the recording has much in common with how she sees Yungblud”.

thankyou for a beautiful night. a masterclass in rock n roll. always meet ur heroes !!! 🖤 https://t.co/6zQ1qUKLV3 — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 10, 2022

Posting on Twitter following his meeting with Jagger, Yungblud wrote: “Thank you for a beautiful night.

“A masterclass in rock n roll. Always meet ur [sic] heroes !!!”

The Rolling Stones’ tour has been affected this week after Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. The band’s gigs in Amsterdam and Bern have been postponed, with the tour now set to resume in Milan next week.