Mick Jagger recalls time Keith Moon broke into his hotel room dressed as Batman

Mick Jagger has recalled the time The Who‘s Keith Moon broke into his hotel room dressed as Batman for a midnight prank.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show, the Rolling Stones frontman revealed that sometime in the 1970s Moon climbed up the fire escape of his Los Angeles hotel in order to get into his room.

“Keith was a complete lunatic,” Jagger said of the late drummer. “I was in LA in a hotel once, asleep, and he broke into my room dressed as Batman.

“I woke up and there was Batman in front of me, with a mask and everything. It is not what you expect in the middle of the night.”

Jagger then recalled keeping something for self-defence in the room. “I think I had a knife, at least some sort of defensive weapon. So I pulled the knife and he said, ‘Oh no, it’s Keith’.

“I said, ‘You’re not Keith… I can tell you are not from your voice’. He replied, ‘No, Keith Moon’. Then he took the mask off.”

Asked how Moon even got into the hotel room in the first place, Jagger replied: “He came up the fire escape. [He was] a nutcase.”

Moon died of an accidental prescription drug overdose in 1978 at the age of 32.

The Rolling Stones are currently in the US on their ‘No Filter’ tour which will next stop in Nashville on October 9. It’s their first time out on the road since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts.

Elsewhere during the interview with Stern, Jagger described the late sticksman as “the heartbeat for the band, and also a very steady personality”.

“He was not to be perturbed. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva – that’s the last thing you want in a drummer,” the frontman continued.

“I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour and we also were… outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We liked sports, we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.”

You can see the Stones’ remaining ‘No Filter’ US tour dates below:

OCTOBER 2021

9 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium

13 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

17 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

24 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

29 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

NOVEMBER

2 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

15 – Detroit, Ford Field

20 – Austin, Circuit Of The Americas

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones recently shared a previously unreleased track, ‘Troubles A’ Comin’.

The cover of the Chi-Lites is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming 40th anniversary edition of their 1981 album ‘Tattoo You’, which will feature a number of previously unreleased tracks.