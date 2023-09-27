Mick Jagger suggests Rolling Stones back catalogue could be given to charity

Mick Jagger has hinted at the idea of having The Rolling Stones‘ back catalogue go to charity rather than leaving it to his children “who don’t need it”.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Stones’ frontman shared that he has no plans to sell the band’s post-1971 catalogue and suggested that it may end up going to charity. “The children don’t need $500m to live well. Come on,” he said.

“You maybe do some good in the world,” he added after revealing the potential plans for the music.

The frontman has eight children. Karis, who is his first daughter with actress Martha Hunt and now 52, was born in 1970. A year later, his second daughter, Jade, 51, was born with his ex-wife Bianca Jagger.

He then went on to have four children with model Jerry Hall: Elizabeth, 39, Georgia May, 31, James, 38, and Gabriel, 25. In 1999, he welcomed a son, Lucas, 24, with model Luciana Gimenez Morad. Jagger’s youngest child is Deveraux, 6, who he had with choreographer and former ballerina Melanie Hamrick.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jagger discussed how the Stones do not own the copyright to some of their biggest hits and reflected on the similarities in ownership issues Taylor Swift had with her record label and the early Stones music.

“The industry was so nascent, it didn’t have the support and the amount of people that are on tap to be able to advise you as they do now,” he told the publication. “But you know, it still happens. I mean, look what happened to Taylor Swift! I don’t really know the ins and outs of it, but she obviously wasn’t happy.”

Jagger also talked about the possibility of The Rolling Stones one day going on a posthumous hologram tour.

He said: “You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour. The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing, which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it.”

Earlier this month, the legendary band announced their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ and shared its lead single ‘Angry’. Following on from 2005’s ‘A Bigger Bang’, the record will mark the Stones’ first collection of original music in 18 years.

The LP is also set to feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Additionally, the album will include drum parts from the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts, as well as bass contributions from founding member Bill Wyman. A documentary film is also set to be made in connection with ‘Hackney Diamonds’, produced by Fulwell 73, the team behind The Kardashians.

This week, Keith Richards also reflected on his health, stating to The Telegraph that he is “trying to enjoy going straight”, now that he has stopped smoking or taking drugs. “It’s a unique experience for me,” the guitarist said.