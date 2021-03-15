Mick Jagger once pretended to be in a band with pre-fame Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi has recalled encounters he had with David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger during his pre-fame days.

Appearing on Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt’s Rockonteurs podcast, the Bon Jovi frontman spoke about the time he spent working at The Power Station recording studio in New York when he was just 18 years old.

“They paid me $50 a week to be the gofer and if it was a weekend or a late, late night, I could go in and record,” he remembered.

Bon Jovi went on to reveal that he spotted Bowie and the Queen frontman at the studios one night as they recorded their 1981 collaboration ‘Under Pressure’. “No one believes what I saw,” he said.

Around the same time, he also bumped into The Rolling Stones – whose frontman Mick Jagger pretended to be in a band called The Frogs with the teenage Bon Jovi.