Mickey Guyton and Jhené Aiko for Super Bowl performances

Country-singer Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko have both announced they’ll be performing at the Super Bow LVI pre-game show.

Guyton will be performing national anthem ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, while Aiko will be singing ‘America The Beautiful’. Other performances slated before kick-off include, Yola signing ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ with Gospel group Mary Mary and Zedd who will be serving as the pre-show DJ.

Guyton confirmed the news via Twitter, sharing, “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing.”

This will be a full-circle moment for Gutyon, who, according to Rolling Stone decided to become a country singer after seeing LeAnn Rimes perform the national anthem at a baseball game.

Guyton released her debut album ‘Remember Her Name’ in 2021, and is nominated for this year’s Best Country Album Grammy as well as Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for the album’s title track. She made history last year, after being the first black solo female artist to earn a nomination in a country music category.

Aiko also took to social media to share her excitement about being added to the Super Bowl pre-show.

“My Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A America the Beautiful,” she tweeted, noting that the Los Angeles Rams face-off against the Cincinnati Bengals this year. She went on to say, “Only 12 days until the big game see you there!”

This year’s Super Bowl also promises a stacked halftime show, with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all set to perform. Earlier this month the Super Bowl released an official trailer for the half-time show, with Dre confirming that the collaborative performance would “introduce the next saga” of his career.

The trailer features iconic tracks from the performing artists, including Eminem’s ‘Rap God’, Dre’s ‘The Next Episode’ and ‘Still D.R.E’, Blige’s ‘Family Affair’, and Lamar’s ‘Humble’. It also includes a snippet of 2Pac‘s west-side anthem, ‘California Love’.

This year’s game airs live from Inglewood, California February 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.