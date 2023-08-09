The microphone Cardi B threw at fan has sold for almost $100k

The microphone Cardi B threw at a fan whilst on stage has sold in a charity eBay auction for almost $100K (£78,512).

Whilst performing at the Drai’s Lounge on July 29, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper reacted to a fan throwing water over her by throwing a mic at them. On August 1, the microphone Cardi B used as a weapon was put on eBay in a seven-day auction by seller g27racing, who promised that all the profits will go to charity as they want to “try to do something good.”

The mic originally cost $1000 (£787.72) and the starting bid on the listing was $500 (£393.94). In a day, bids were already at $50,000 (£39,256.40) and, after a week, the microphone sold for $99,990 (£78,504.15). The owner Scott confirmed that, along with the infamous projectile, the highest bidder will receive a letter of authenticity and a custom case created specifically to display the microphone.

Someone threw a drink at Cardi B and got a mic to the face pic.twitter.com/51slPlXAxX — Fight Videos (@FightVideosTV) August 1, 2023

In a lengthy description shared at the bottom of the bid, Scott detailed the two charities of which the $99,990 will be split between.

“100% of the profit from the sale of this mic will be evenly split among [two] charities. The first charity is a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The friendship circle is an organisation that has teen and young adult volunteers helping children, teens and other young adults with special needs.

“The [second] charity is Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project helps to bring independence back to our most severely wounded veterans. While I did not serve, my father served in the USAF and my son-in-law served in the USMC.”

The microphone Cardi B threw at an audience member has officially sold for $99,900 on eBay. pic.twitter.com/A7f9WXt7ho — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2023

Last week, a police report was filed that claimed a concertgoer was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.” Although she wasn’t named in the report, the date and location on the report coincided with Cardi B’s performance. As of August 3, the criminal battery case against the Bronx star has been dropped.

Incidents of artists being hit by things thrown by fans have increased recently. Bebe Rexha and Drake had phones thrown at them, the former suffering from facial injuries including a severely bruised eye. Other examples include P!nk being confused when a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes on stage in London, Harry Styles being hit in the eye by a mysterious object thrown at him in Vienna and Ava Max being slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage.

Adele, Billie Eilish and Latto have warned fans while on stage, telling them not to throw things at performers. Adele took a more comical approach by joking that she would kill anyone who throws something at her during her Las Vegas residency. Latto, meanwhile, threatened a fan whose projectile missed her, saying she’ll “beat they ass” if they did it again.

In other news, Cardi B and her husband Offset have released a new song together called ‘Jealousy’, her third collaboration this year. She also hopped on the remixes for Latto’s ‘Put It On Da Floor’ (dubbed ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’) and FendiDa Rappa’s ‘Point Me 2’.

Elsewhere, the record-breaking rapper’s accent has been listed as one of the hardest for Americans to understand. Adele, Sofia Vergara and Tom Hardy are other names included in the research done by Preply.