Midnight Fusic announce second album showcase date after first night sells out

Malaysian pop-rock band Midnight Fusic have announced a second album showcase date after the first night sold out in a day.

The band announced the second date in a tweet yesterday (September 7), revealing that the showcase will also take place at the Bentley Music Auditorium in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on October 9, a day after the first album showcase on October 8. Midnight Fusic will also be supported by lost spaces, Daaliah and Wobbebong for both album showcase dates.

Tickets for the second showcase date are set to go on sale this September 9 at 3pm local time for MYR60 at presale via Tong Tong Asia. Once the presale concludes, would-be gig-goers will have to fork out MYR80 for a ticket.

MIDNIGHT FUSIC FOREVER – NIGHT 2 We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming response for Midnight Fusic Forever. Thanks to your support, we are able to add a second night for those who didn’t get tickets to the first show! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/muBDPhIlHG — Midnight Fusic (@midnightfusic) September 7, 2022

Advertisement

Midnight Fusic have promised that they will be performing their self-titled debut album in its entirety at the showcases alongside older tracks – and some new ones.

The album included singles they released throughout their previous years, such as ‘Vertigo’ featuring Lunadira, and three songs from their 2019 ‘Caramel Cream’ EP. It also consisted of newer songs such as ‘Sandiwara’ featuring Indonesian act Pijar, which was the band’s first song written and performed in Bahasa; as well as ‘I Don’t Wanna Dream Tonight’, a song that the band shared was “heavily influenced” by Fleetwood Mac and The 1975.

In an interview with NME earlier this year about their long-awaited debut record, Midnight Fusic’s Arif Kamarudin said of the record, “As a musician, you go around and hear that people recognise you by your sound rather than your looks so the sound is the most important thing for us as a band,” adding that their sound is ever-changing.

The band also revealed that they are already texting each other about making their second album or a new EP, using material from a library of unused early drafts and demos.

The band recently collaborated with rapper Lil’ Asian Thiccie for the R&B-flavoured single ‘Summer Love’, which was released on August 25.