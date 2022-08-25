Midnight Fusic release R&B-flavoured single ‘Summer Love’ featuring Lil’ Asian Thiccie

Malaysian pop-rock band Midnight Fusic have teamed up with rapper Lil’ Asian Thiccie for the R&B-flavoured single ‘Summer Love’.

A strong bassline anchors the track as the four-man band of vocalist/guitarist Arif Kamarudin, guitarist Adrian Danial, bassist Firdaus Azmi and drummer Muaz Rabbani flex their funk muscles on the track. Lil’ Asian Thiccie makes her entrance on the track’s second verse with the confident proclaimation: “Can’t find someone who just let me say ‘what you do, baby’ / But this summer calls more for love than you do, baby”.

Listen to Midnight Fusic’s ‘Summer Love’ featuring Lil’ Asian Thiccie below.

Midnight Fusic released their self-titled debut album in February last year. The album included singles they released throughout their previous years, such as ‘Vertigo’ featuring Lunadira, and three songs from their 2019 ‘Caramel Cream’ EP.

It also consisted of newer songs such as ‘Sandiwara’ featuring Indonesian act Pijar, which was the band’s first song written and performed in Bahasa; as well as ‘I Don’t Wanna Dream Tonight’, a song that the band shared was “heavily influenced” by Fleetwood Mac and The 1975.

Lil Asian Thiccie most recently released the mixtape ‘Mid Century’, featuring a glitchcore remix of The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s ‘Stay’, earlier this year in May. The nine-track effort delved into her hyperpop fascination with production from JAENYX, sp1nner, Iknosaen and more. The single follows up on the hyperpop stylists of ‘What If We Just Kissed’ with Penang-based producer Mulan Theory, which was released in October 2021.

‘What If We Just Kissed’ was also the third single to be released from Lil Asian Thiccie’s upcoming EP ‘VR-GF’, which has yet to receive a release date.