Midnight Fusic team up with Pijar for new Bahasa track ‘Sandiwara’

Malaysian alternative-rock band Midnight Fusic have teamed up with their Indonesian peers Pijar to release their first Bahasa single ‘Sandiwara’.

The upbeat track, which dropped on all major streaming platforms on Friday (November 13), will be part of Midnight Fusic’s upcoming self-titled album.

The band said in a press release that they have always wanted to write a song in Bahasa, and working with Pijar just made it “super easy for us”.

“This song brings happiness into each of our lives. It reminds us of the friendship we have with Pijar,” Midnight Fusic continued. “It’s a universal song, it’s not about a specific situation or relationship. We wanted our listeners to decipher it personally, so it’s going to mean a lot of things to different people.”

‘Sandiwara’ was written and produced by Jack Alfredo of Jakarta-based Pijar, with Midnight Fusic adding their own flavour into the mix.

The band’s frontman Arif Kamarudin said: “It’s what we’ve always imagined our Bahasa song would sound like.”

Lead guitarist Adrian Danial added that the harmonies in the second chorus done by a good friend of Midnight Fusic “really uplifted the whole song”.

In August, Midnight Fusic which also comprises bassist Firdaus Azmi and drummer Muaz Rabbani, released the single ‘I Don’t Wanna Dream Tonight’.

Midnight Fusic’s single ‘Lovesick’, from their six-track EP ‘When Love Was Around’, has garnered over 1million streams on Spotify within a year of its release in 2018. Last year, the band released another three-track EP entitled ‘Caramel Cream’.