Midnight Fusic to join Boys Like Girls for Asia tour dates

Malaysian pop-rockers Midnight Fusic will join American pop-punk band Boys Like Girls for their Asia tour.

Midnight Fusic will open for Boys Like Girls on the latter’s five-date run that will see them perform in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore later this month. The first stop will see the bands performing at the SM Seaside in Cebu this October 12 and 13, with the first date already sold out and tickets for the second show running low.

They will then head to Malaysia’s Rock On Fest at The Grand Hall at the Taylor’s University Lakeside campus in Selangor this October 15 alongside Malaysian acts Sekumpulan Orang Gila, One Buck Short and Margosa. Boys Like Girls and Midnight Fusic will also perform at Singapore’s The Coliseum this October 16 before capping off the run of dates at Bangkok’s Lido Connect this October 17.

We’re so stoked to announce that we will be touring with Boys Like Girls for their Asia tour! So excited to be playing in these cities and we hope to see you all there 🖤 #BLGAsia2022 #10YearsOfSkesh pic.twitter.com/24VU8x4C3n — Midnight Fusic (@midnightfusic) September 30, 2022

The tour is being held in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of Boys Like Girls’ self-titled debut album and will see them performing their debut album in its entirety at their headlining dates. Boys Like Girls released their self-titled debut album in 2006. It sold over 700,000 copies and certified gold in the US, and produced hits including ‘The Great Escape’, ‘Hero/Heroine’ and ‘Thunder’. The band’s last album was 2012’s ‘Crazy World’.

Midnight Fusic released their self-titled debut album earlier this year in February. The album included singles they released throughout their previous years, such as ‘Vertigo’ featuring Lunadira, and three songs from their 2019 ‘Caramel Cream’ EP. The album also included a host of new tracks including ‘Sandiwara’ featuring Indonesian act Pijar, which was the band’s first song written and performed in Bahasa; as well as ‘I Don’t Wanna Dream Tonight’, a song that the band shared was “heavily influenced” by Fleetwood Mac and The 1975.

The band recently collaborated with rapper Lil’ Asian Thiccie for the R&B-flavoured single ‘Summer Love’, which was released on August 25.