Midnight Fusic announce Malaysia tour and Singapore show for December

Malaysian indie rock band Midnight Fusic are going on a tour of Malaysia this December, coupled with a show in Singapore.

The Midnight Fusic Forever tour kicks off on December 3 at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur for the Rock The World Festival and wraps up on December 24 at the Rockin Jamz Hall in Johor Bahru. The band will hit stops in Kuching, Penang, Ipoh, and Melaka in Malaysia before crossing the border to perform in Singapore.

Some of the stops include performances at various music festivals, such as the previously mentioned Rock The World Festival and the Sunbear Festival in Kuching. Midnight Fusic have also shared that the Singapore stop is part of a larger festival that has yet to be announced. According to the group, details will be revealed soon.

Lunadira and Reddi Rocket are slated to be the band’s opening acts for the Ipoh, Penang, Melaka, and Johor Bahru. Tickets for the tour are available now via TONGTONG Asia. Tickets for the Rock The World Festival and Sunbear Festival are available separately.

In an Instagram post, the band shared that this is their “last stretch of shows” before they record their second album. Midnight Fusic’s self-titled debut album was released last year.