Listen to Quavo’s first solo single of the year, ‘Shooters Inside My Crib’

Quavo has released a new single called ‘Shooters Inside My Crib’ – you can listen to it below.

The track marks the first solo material from the Migos rapper of 2022, and follows on from team-ups with Bobby Shmurda (on ‘Shmoney’), Lil Wayne and Jack Harlow (on a remix of City Girls’ ‘Pussy Talk’) and Pop Smoke (‘Aim For The Moon’).

Arriving today (January 28), Quavo’s piano-driven latest offering is produced by Money Montage, Ayo B and CTP. It comes with an official video in which the artist shows off his Migos record plaques, visits a restaurant kitchen and lounges around a hotel suite.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the DrewFilmedIt-directed clip, Quavo takes to the stage at a packed-out concert. Tune in here:

“I was out there chasin’ dreams ’cause they thought I couldn’t make it (Yeah)/ I put that on my soul, no you can’t take it (My soul)/ On the highway going two places, yeah/ Prison or vacation, yeah (Yeah),” Quavo raps in one verse.

“In the trap we switch locations, yeah/ Gotta stay down, be patient, ooh (Ooh)/ I dreamed that I’ma be big, while I’m putting bullets insidе my SIG/ Momma said don’t make no sense, causе I got shooters in all my cribs.”

Quavo first previewed ‘Shooters Inside My Crib’ and its accompanying visuals on Instagram last August. “On The Highway Goin Two Places!” he captioned the post.

Advertisement

The rapper’s most recent solo album, ‘Quavo Huncho’, came out in 2018 ahead of Migos releasing their ‘Culture III’ record last summer.

Last month it was reported that Quavo was being sued by Las Vegas-based limousine driver, who alleged that he and his entourage violently assaulted him back in July.