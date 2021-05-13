Migos tease arrival of new single ‘Straightenin’ this week

Hip-hop trio Migos have announced the forthcoming release of a new single, ‘Straightenin’, later this week.

The track, which arrives tomorrow (May 14), was announced on the group’s social media with the hashtag #Culture3, indicating it is lifted from their forthcoming album.

Advertisement

‘Culture III’ was confirmed earlier this year as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Culture II’, with Migos sharing a lengthy trailer announcing the album. According to a tweet from Quavo, the album reached the mixing stage in April after being recorded last year.

“We [have] been having time to bond with each other and time to spend [apart], because our solo careers been allowing us to do different things,” Quavo said in January’s announcement trailer.

“We [have] got relationships, and we [are] growing.”

Quavo had previously said ‘Culture III’ would arrive sometime between February and March, but no album ultimately materialised. The album had already been delayed from its expected arrival date last year, due to the pandemic.

“We don’t wanna drop it right now,” Quavo said in December. “We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside.

Advertisement

“We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening [party], and have people in the thang [sic] and really hearing the album.

“I can’t drop no [sic] album and let the internet judge my album. It just don’t [sic] make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people, and that’s what we gon’ [sic] do at the top of the year.”

Last month, Migos were announced as a headlining act – along with Future and Skepta – for this year’s Wireless Festival, scheduled for September at Crystal Palace Park.