Mike Dean explains how Kanye West adjusted ‘DONDA’ after each listening party

Producer Mike Dean has spoken on his experience working with Kanye West on his new album ‘DONDA’, describing it as “gruelling”.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the producer explained how West would shape the album based on in-person and online reactions after each listening party.

“It was interesting. It was gruelling, lots of hours, lots of changes. It came out great though,” he said.

“Kanye had three listening parties. So each listening party was like a test, kind of. And after each one, I think he wanted… I can’t talk too much about his process.

“He took all the information he got from everyone, including online reviews, personal friends’ reviews, and he’d just kind of digest it all and adjust the album the way he wants.”

Dean said he was also at the ‘DONDA’ listening parties, DJing at the top of the stage and “[looking] at how the crowd moved to different songs”.

NME gave ‘DONDA’ three stars upon its release late last month, writing “nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make his 10th album worth your time”.

“The rapper’s tenth album follows an odyssey of delays and bizarre not-quite-release parties, the result merely punctuated with moments of brilliance.”

The album made its debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 Chart this week, making West one of only seven artists with at least ten Number One albums in the 65-year history of the chart.