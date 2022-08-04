Mike Dean says he’s been pulled from Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing festival

Mike Dean has said that he has been pulled from the line-up for Kid Cudi‘s Moon Man’s Landing festival, which is set to take place next month in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Cudi announced the event back in June with a line-up that included Dean along with Cudi himself, Playboi Carti, Haim, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake and more.

SEE U SEPT 17TH!! pic.twitter.com/RqX61LdRNR — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KiDCuDi) June 17, 2022

Advertisement

However, while Dean is still listed on the line-up section of the festival’s website, the producer took to social media earlier today (August 4) to say he would no longer be performing.

“Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year. Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all,” Dean tweeted. Replying to fans, Dean attributed his exit from the bill to “some baby kid baby shit” and clarified that it was just him who had been taken off the line-up. He added that he had cancelled a solo show in Los Angeles in order to perform at the event.

Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year. Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 3, 2022

lol. No one can cancel me like that! Just some baby kid baby shit — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 4, 2022

Just me. Weirdos. — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 4, 2022

U PLAYED YOURSELF — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 4, 2022

Advertisement

Cudi has not yet publicly responded to Dean’s claims. The pair have collaborated on many occasions – with Dean playing several instruments on Cudi’s 2010 album ‘Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager’ and producing multiple songs on 2016’s ‘Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin”.

Dean is also a frequent collaborator of Kanye West’s. After contributing to the mixing of the rapper’s first two albums – ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘Late Registration’ – Dean has had an increasingly larger role in helping produce West’s albums, including ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’, ‘Yeezus’, ‘The Life of Pablo’, ‘Ye’, ‘Donda’ and ‘Donda 2’.

Cudi and West, formerly longtime friends and collaborators, had a much-publicised falling out earlier this year, with West removing Cudi from ‘Donda 2’ due to the latter’s friendship with Pete Davidson. The two artists appeared together on a track for what may be the final time on Pusha T‘s recent album ‘It’s Almost Dry’, with both featuring on the track ‘Rock N Roll’.

Cudi recently replaced West on this year’s Rolling Loud Miami bill after West pulled out less than a week before he was set to headline the festival. During his performance, Cudi walked off stage after objects were thrown at him from the crowd.