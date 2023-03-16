Mike Shinoda says Linkin Park won’t perform with a Chester Bennington hologram: “Those are creepy”

Mike Shinoda has revealed in a new interview that Linkin Park will not perform with a hologram of late frontman Chester Bennington.

Speaking to 94.5 The Buzz, Shinoda shared his thoughts on holograms of musicians when interviewer Theresa said she would pay “good money” to see Bennington as a hologram. “Those are creepy. Even if we weren’t talking about us, if we weren’t talking about Chester, which is… that’s a very sensitive subject, and we would have our feelings about how we would represent that. For me, that’s a clear no. I’m not into that.”

Watch the interview below.

He added: “Even as a viewer of, like, just a fan of another band — like I heard ABBA, for example, they’re doing a hologram show, and they’re still alive.Then you get to have an opinion about it based on, like… They’re all still here, and yet they wanna do it this way because they wanna transport you back to that moment in time where those songs were new and it was whatever era it was.”

“I get that. I see that. I’m not positive, even under those circumstances, I’m not positive I personally would buy a ticket to the show. But [other people] would. That’s fine.”

Shinoda would go on to explain his thoughts on the reception that a hologram show would garner: “The problem with the Internet now is that everybody thinks that everything is for everybody. And what I mean is everyone feels like they need to chime in, like, ‘Well, here’s my opinion. This is what I have to say. And if it’s not for me, like if I don’t like it, then nobody should like it.’ That’s not the way the world works. If you like a thing and I don’t like the thing, then you go see the thing, you go buy the thing. So please go see your thing. The only problem with that is, we’re not going to do a hologram show.”

Linkin Park have been on hiatus since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, but last year said they planned to communicate with their fans “a little more regularly” moving forward.

Last month, the band released ‘Lost’, a previously unheard track from their ‘Meteora’ recording sessions. That album will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Shinoda most recently unboxed the ‘Meteora’ 20th anniversary box set on video ahead of its release in April.