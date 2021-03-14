Mike Shinoda names most polarising Linkin Park album

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has discussed which of the band’s albums he thinks is the most polarising.

Speaking in a new interview with Anthony Fantano, Shinoda talked about the band’s back catalogue and which one of their seven albums seems to divides fans the most.

Shinoda revealed: “‘A Thousand Suns’ which was our fourth record, it wasn’t as commercially successful as the earlier ones because nothing could be – that would be impossible.”

Advertisement

He continued: “It was very polarising. It got one or five stars by everybody, so we ended up with three-star ratings all over the board because half the people hated it with all of their heart and soul.”

Even though the 2010 album was viewed by fans as a big change in direction and the furthest they had veered from their breakout 2000 album ‘Hybrid Theory’, it still debuted at Number One on the Billboard album chart.

Shinoda then talked about how fans have come around to the album. “Now we’re at a point where if you ask the average person who’s relatively familiar with the band what their favourite record is, a lot of them say that one,” he said. “It’s changed, the whole relationship with the band has changed.

“People go, like, ‘Man, that was like the first album I ever bought, that’s how I learned to play guitar! And then I moved on to guitar that was harder…’ And that was part of the thing we were like, ‘Yeah, Brad [Delson] could actually play much more difficult stuff…’ But we loved how that sounded and we wanted to make stuff that a kid who couldn’t really play guitar, and he’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s play this riff!'”

He concluded: “I appreciate that being older. I do love the idea of being in a position to maybe be a good teacher or a role model if I know something that somebody else doesn’t know.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mike Shinoda has shared his brand new single ‘Happy Endings’, featuring iann dior and UPSAHL.