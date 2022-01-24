Mike Skinner announces weekly residency at London’s XOYO

Mike Skinner has announced a weekly residency at London’s XOYO which is set to begin in March.

The Streets mastermind has teamed up with the independent promoters Weird Science for the new live series, which will kick off on March 4.

Skinner will appear at XOYO in Shoreditch on every Friday in March, with more details – including ticket information – set to be announced soon.

You can see the official poster for Skinner’s XOYO residency below.

Last month The Streets cancelled all of their tour dates for January and February due to the continuing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022,” Skinner wrote on Instagram. “It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of COVID, the whole thing has to stop.

“I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”

Earlier this month, The Streets released a new collaboration, ‘Wrong Answers Only’, with the UK rapper Master Peace. The track followed on from the 2021 single ‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’.

Last year Skinner’s The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light project released a surprise album titled ‘The Streets’. It’s thought that the record might serve as the soundtrack for a forthcoming film by Skinner.

“The film has definitely got things in common with ‘Quadrophenia’ [The Who‘s concept album and film],” he told BBC News in July 2020. “Also, in a weird way, kind of Tommy [the same band’s rock opera] as well, because in my film it’s a musical but the songs are the voiceover.

“Tommy has got a bit of that, although it’s not surreal like Tommy.”