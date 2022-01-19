Miles Kane and Lana Del Rey have an album’s worth of material recorded

Miles Kane has revealed that he and Lana Del Rey have an album’s worth of unreleased material together.

Speaking in a new interview, Kane – who releases his fourth solo album, ‘Change The Show’ on Friday (January 21) – discussed his creative partnership with Del Rey, who co-wrote his 2018 track, ‘Loaded’, and he returned the favour on last year’s ‘Dealer’, which he also added vocals to.

The Last Shadow Puppets musician told Far Out that both songs came from the same recording session, and that there’s a lot more music they did together that hasn’t been released yet.

“We did so many songs,” Kane revealed. “I think I was sorting flirting about putting it on an album, then she was, and then I got a call a few months back where she said she wanted to stick [‘Dealer’] out.”

Kane continued: “That was the one song from the demo’s we did that had something really special, and it’s so real. The way she comes in and soars on her vocal is something that I think nobody has ever heard before. I like that she’s just kept it as the original demo we did when we wrote it.”

He then went on to elaborate on how much music they laid down during the sessions. “There’s quite a lot, y’know,” he admitted. “Probably enough for an album, we’d still need to finish some bits off, but there’s definitely some completed tunes.”

Del Rey previously spoke to NME about making an album with Kane alongside Mini Mansions’ Zach Dawes and Tyler Parkford, as well as Loren Humphrey – all three of whom are members of The Last Shadow Puppets extended family.

“We had a little rock band on the side,” she explained. “It kind of didn’t go anywhere but we had a good time.”

“We were very messy!” she added, before then revealing that her ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ track ‘California’ came from the sessions. “I feel like it’s a little piece of our friendship band.”

In a three-star review of Kane’s new album ‘Change The Show’, NME‘s Sophie Williams wrote that “the Wirral singer-songwriter searches for comfort in new beginnings on his fourth album.”