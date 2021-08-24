Miles Kane announces “uplifting” fourth album ‘Change The Show’

Miles Kane has announced his fourth album ‘Change The Show’ and shared its first single, ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ – listen below.

Following on from 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’, the record is set to arrive on January 21, 2022 via BMG – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“This album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands,” Kane explained of working amid the coronavirus crisis throughout the last 18 months.

“I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learnt to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album!”

‘Change The Show’ began to take shape following a “no-frills session” with psych-rockers Sunglasses For Jaws at the duo’s studio in Hackney, London.

“I saw myself in their energy, but also their taste and their knowledge of music,” Kane said. “It was the first time I’d felt old!”

According to a press release, the project incorporates elements of “classic rock and glam influences, but focus[es] more closely on Motown, soul, and Fifties R&B”.

Arriving today (August 24), the swaggering ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’ opens with a sample of TV presenter Paul O’Grady, who speaks over frantic percussion and guitar stabs. The single’s official video stars Emmy-nominated actor Jimmi Simpson (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Black Mirror, Westworld).

‘Change The Show’ also features the song titles ‘Tears Are Falling’ ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ (a collaboration with Corinne Bailey Rae), ‘Coming Of Age’ and ‘Adios Ta-ra Ta-ra’ – you can see the artwork and full tracklist below.

1. ‘Tears Are Falling’

2. ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’

3. ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ (Feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)

4. ‘See Ya When I See Ya’

5. ‘Never Get Tired of Dancing’

6. ‘Tell Me What You’re Feeling’

7. ‘Coming Of Age’

8. ‘Change The Show’

9. ‘Constantly’

10. ‘Caroline’

11. ‘Adios Ta-ra Ta-ra’

Miles Kane returns to the stage this Friday (August 27) as part of the Music Venue Trust (MVT) and National Lottery’s ‘Revive Live Tour’, which is taking place at various grassroots venues.

He’ll then perform at CarFest in Hampshire on Saturday (August 28), Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on Sunday (August 29) before playing Neighbourhood Weekender in Warrington on September 5.

Last month, Kane teased that he’ll potentially perform some Last Shadow Puppets songs during his upcoming solo gigs.