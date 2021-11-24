Listen to Miles Kane’s new single ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’

Miles Kane has shared a new single called ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ featuring Corinne Bailey Rae – listen below.

The collaborative track is the fourth taste of Kane’s upcoming album ‘Change The Show’, which is due for release on January 21 via BMG. It follows ‘See Ya When I See Ya’, ‘Caroline’ and ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’.

“I love the back and forth between us,” Kane explained of his latest song in a statement. “I wanted an Ike and Tina vibe, not a gratuitous guest. Unfortunately, we had to record it remotely, but we’ll perform it on stage together I’m sure.”

Bailey Rae added ”I love this song and can’t get it out of my head. So pleased to be on it with my dear friend Miles.”

‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’ comes with a nostalgic, seaside-set official video. Tune in here:

Speaking previously about ‘Change The Show’ – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Coup De Grace’ – Kane explained that the record “was born out of an intense period of self-reflection; having all this unexpected time on my hands” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He went on to say that the new material reflects “big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings”, adding that he’s created a “really uplifting album”.

Miles Kane will showcase his new record during a UK headline tour in early 2022. Tickets are on general sale here, and you can see the full schedule below.

JANUARY 2022

Friday 28 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Saturday 29 – Warrington, Parr Hall (New date)

Monday 31 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday 1 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Thursday 3 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Friday 4 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Saturday 5 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Monday 7 – Cardiff, The Tramshed

Tuesday 8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Thursday 10 – Oxford, O2 Academy 1

Friday 11 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Saturday 12 – Norwich, The Waterfront

Monday 14 – Cambridge, Junction

Wednesday 16 – London, Roundhouse

Friday 18 – Nottingham, Rock City

Saturday 19 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1