Miley Cyrus accuses MTV VMAs of sexism: “You’d never tell Travis Scott he couldn’t turn the beauty light off”

Miley Cyrus has accused MTV of sexism following a behind-the-scenes encounter while filming for this year’s VMAs.

Read More: Miley Cyrus proves her latest reinvention is her best yet at triumphant Primavera Sound gig

The pop star appeared on the pre-recorded ceremony late last month to perform her recent single ‘Midnight Sky’.

During a new lengthy discussion on The Joe Rogan Experience, Cyrus said she had asked for the lighting to be placed directly on her during the performance.

Advertisement

She explained that she hadn’t been making “diva” demands on-set but wanted to ensure there was “no key light [or] no beauty light” shining.

“The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the fucking lights off,” Cyrus told Rogan. “You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

The singer then recalled how getting her bracelet caught in her dress had caused an MTV producer to make the remark: “You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.”

Cyrus continued: “And I said, ‘Well, a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to.'”

She went on to say that she could have been seen as a “diva” or “bitch” for making the request, which she claimed would not have been the case had it been a male performer.

Advertisement

“But have The Weeknd come in here and say the same thing, or Kanye is like, a creative God, and it’s like, come on, why am I not getting that I’m a creative mastermind but I’m becoming a bitch?

“No one would ever say that about Kanye West choosing what lighting he wants on a performance.”

The video for Cyrus’ 2019 single ‘Mother’s Daughter’ bagged two awards during the virtual MTV VMAs 2020: Best Editing and Best Art Direction.