Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa to release collaborative single ‘Prisoner’ this week

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa will release their long-awaited collaborative single, ‘Prisoner’, this week.

Both artists have taken to social media to confirm that the song will hit streaming services this Friday (November 20) at midnight.

Alongside details of the track’s release, Cyrus and Lipa have both shared a cryptic video that features the artists eating glacé cherries, smoking cigarettes and dancing. Watch it below:

PRISONER @MileyCyrus 19NOV 🖤 4PM LA / 7PM NYC / 12AM LONDON / 11AM SYDNEY / 8AM BEIJING ⛓🔪🍒🩸🚬👅 https://t.co/5Qwcm9sEZt pic.twitter.com/VsUrAFXPYl — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 18, 2020

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have teased the release of ‘Prisoner’ throughout the year. Last month, Cyrus said the single was “perfectly a blend of the both of us”.

In May, Lipa revealed that the pair had discussed plans to link up on a song prior to the coronavirus pandemic. However, lockdown restrictions forced them to delay their plans.

‘Prisoner’ will appear as the second single from Cyrus’ forthcoming album, ‘Plastic Hearts’, following on from her previously released track ‘Midnight Sky‘. The record is due for a November 27 release and will also feature guest appearances from Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Angel Olsen.

Also on November 27, Lipa will play a unique livestream concert, entitled Studio 2054. Lipa plans to perform from a warehouse for the event and will be joined by FKA Twigs. Tickets to Studio 2054 are on sale now.

Yesterday (November 18), Lipa was announced as the face of Puma’s ‘She Moves Us’ campaign, which will see her work with the brand on initiatives aimed at female empowerment.