Miley Cyrus called out by sister Noah for “disrespect” amid ongoing family feud

Miley Cyrus‘ sister Noah has called out the singer, accusing her of “disrespect” amid reports of an ongoing family feud.

Back in 2020, Miley sat down for a lengthy interview on The Joe Rogan Experience ahead of releasing her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’. During the conversation, the pop star opened up to Rogan about her family dynamic.

Miley spoke about dealing with fame at a young age, and how Noah had grown up in her shadow. She told the host that her younger sister preferred artistry and being a musician over the limelight.

“You can go one way or the other, right?” Miley explained.

The ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ singer went on to talk about Noah’s 2020 EP ‘The End of Everything’. Miley said she “loved” the collection, and described it as “the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to”. She continued: “She’s emo, she’s like an emo kid.”

Miley told Rogan that Noah tended to compare herself to her older sister: “She has a song [‘Young & Sad’] where she says, ‘My sister’s like sunshine/ It’ll follow her wherever she goes/ But I’m more like a rain cloud‘. You know, it’s like, she’s really got this idea of me.”

Rogan then suggested: “Maybe [Noah] needs to go to the doctor.”

Miley responded: “She is, we’re all at the doctor a lot. We have, like, a salary doctor. She’s dealing with it but she’s only 20, so I worry about her… Dude, if you don’t look like these girls on Instagram…”

This week, it has been reported that Noah recently left a comment under a clip of the interview in question. “The disrespect in this video…,” it read. Check out a screenshot in the X/Twitter post below.

The apparent dig comes amid rumours of a rift within the Cyrus family. Miley and Noah’s parents, Tish and Billy Ray, finalised their divorce last year after 30 years of marriage. The former has since remarried, while the latter is also said to be in a new relationship.

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister. “The disrespect in this video…” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

Miley served as a bridesmaid at her mother’s wedding, which was also attended by her older siblings Brandi and Trace. However, Noah and Miley’s younger brother Braison were not present.

On the day of the wedding, Noah shared some images on Instagram of her and Braison together. Noah wrote in her Story that Braison “flew out” to see her in LA. In another post, she wore a T-shirt featuring an image of her father’s face.

No members of the Cyrus family have addressed the rumours at the time of writing. As The Independent notes, Miley and Billy Ray do not currently follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Miley released the standalone single ‘Used To Be Young’ on August 25 – which is also her father’s birthday.

In other news, Miley has earned four nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs. This year’s ceremony takes place in Paris next month.