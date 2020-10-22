Watch Miley Cyrus’ stunning cover of Pearl Jam’s ‘Just Breathe’

Miley Cyrus has debuted her take on Pearl Jam‘s ‘Just Breathe’, marking the latest in a series of impressive covers from the singer.

Backed by her band, Cyrus’ vocals proved to be more than a match for Eddie Vedder‘s as she delivered an original spin on the track, which originally featured on Pearl Jam’s 2009 album ‘Backspacer’.

You can hear Cyrus’ version of ‘Just Breathe’, which was recorded for her recent MTV ‘Unplugged’ session, below.

Advertisement

It’s the latest in a string of recent rock covers from Cyrus after she delivered her take on Blondie‘s ‘Heart of Glass’ and The Cranberries‘ ‘Zombie’ – which received the thumbs up from both artists.

For the latter cover, the surviving members of The Cranberries said that their late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan would’ve been “very impressed” with Cyrus’ cover.

“We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend,” they wrote. “It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed!”

Blondie’s Debbie Harry, meanwhile, praised Cyrus in a new interview with NME.

Advertisement

“I congratulated her on doing something that was uniquely her with ‘Heart of Glass’,” she said.

“I thought she did a great job and I liked the way the performance looked and she’s a force to be reckoned with. I’m really proud of the fact she did our song and made it uniquely hers.”

Cyrus has also revealed that she’s planning to record a Metallica covers album.