Miley Cyrus explains why she struggles with touring: “It isn’t healthy for me”

Miley Cyrus has opened up about why she has struggled with the demands of touring in her career, sharing that it “isn’t healthy for me”.

Speaking in a new ‘Used To Be Young’ interview series for TikTok posted yesterday (August 27) – following the release of her new song of the same name – the pop star opened up about the various reasons she finds that aspect of being a music artist so challenging.

It was confirmed back in May that Cyrus would be taking a hiatus from touring, sharing that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”.

The mixed response from fans prompted her to clear up the misinterpretation on social media, writing: “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever.”

Elaborating further in the new interview clip, Cyrus shared that “what people don’t really understand about touring” is that “the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life”.

She continued: “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest.

“There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

She went on that “having every day, the relationship between you and other humans being ‘subject’ and ‘observer’, isn’t healthy for me”.

The singer continued: “Because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

In the separate social post back in May, Cyrus insisted that “performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades.”

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road,” she added.

Elsewhere, Cyrus revealed that she was “thinking of Adele” when writing ‘Used To Be Young’.

She also recently discussed her 2013 public argument with Sinéad O’Connor to mark her song ‘Wrecking Ball’ turning 10.