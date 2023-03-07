Miley Cyrus has revealed that her eighth album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ will be split into two parts, ‘AM’ and ‘PM’.

The pop star is due to release the 11-song record this Friday (March 10) via Columbia – you can pre-order it here. She released the lead single from the project, ‘Flowers’, in January before posting the full tracklist last month.

In a new video on social media, Cyrus offered fans some more information about the themes she explored on the forthcoming LP, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’.

“When it comes to the sequencing of ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, I divided it by two parts, ‘AM’ and ‘PM’, to kind of represent almost an act,” she explained in the clip.

“The ‘AM’ to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and an energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day.”

As for the ‘PM’ part, the singer said: “At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side.

“In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.” The video ends with a synth-y instrumental snippet of new music – watch above.

Per a press release, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus previous described the album as a “love letter to LA”.

The full tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Flowers’

2. ‘Jaded’

3. ‘Rose Colored Lenses’

4. ‘Thousand Miles’ (feat. Brandi Carlile)

5. ‘You’

6. ‘Handstand’

7. ‘River’

8. ‘Violet Chemistry’

9. ‘Muddy Feet’ (feat. Sia)

10. ‘Wildcard’

11. ‘Island’

12. ‘Wonder Woman’

13. ‘Flowers (Demo)’

Miley Cyrus recently scored the longest-running UK Number One single for a female artist since Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’ with ‘Flowers’. The song has so far held the top spot for seven weeks, per the Official Charts Company.