Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Flowers’ for the first time ever

Ten months after its release, Miley Cyrus has finally given her smash hit ‘Flowers’ its live debut at a private performance in Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont.

In a black gown, Cyrus performed the Grammy-nominated track backed by a modest piano accompaniment before an intimate crowd in a dimly lit room at the famed hotel on October 21.

Miley Cyrus delivers first ever live performance of her Grammy-nominated smash hit “Flowers” at an invite-only event held at the Chateau Marmont. https://t.co/0KGPsAwUsd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2023

The 30-year-old also humorously interspersed ad-libs between the song’s lines. Before launching into its chorus, she teased the crowd, stating, “I don’t know how you guys can sing along while recording!” Similarly in the second verse, she punctuated the lyrics “match the roses that you left” by quipping, “Now they’re dead!”

She also debuted an untitled new track during the performance. The emotional ballad sees her belting, “Don’t leave me high/ Don’t let me down/ ‘Cause I want you more”.

Miley Cyrus performs a new song at a private event in Los Angeles. https://t.co/OyRzqj7q5s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2023

In May, the singer expressed disinterest in touring her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. “I can’t,” she stated. “Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”

Her last world tour took place in 2014, in support of her 2013 LP ‘Bangerz’, and saw her playing dates in North America, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand and Australia. Her last live outing took place in 2022, when she played a five-date festival tour across North and South America.

Released in January, Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ has continued to perform impressively on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary charts, reaching the number one spot for the 28th time during the week of October 23. This feat eclipses that of Uncle Cracker and Dobie Gray’s 2003 single ‘Drift Away’, which also topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for 28 weeks.

Upon being announced as a nominee in six categories for the 2024 Grammys, Cyrus praised for her fellow female nominees. “Congratulations to all of this [year’s] Grammy nominees,” she wrote. “Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud.”

NME’s Nick Levine gave ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ a glowing four-star review. “‘Endless Summer Vacation’ certainly feels like an accurate reflection of who she is as an artist – and a person – in 2023,” he stated. “And when she sings “But don’t forget, baby I’m a wildcard” on the third-to-last song, you’ll definitely believe her.”