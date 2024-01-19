Pharrell previews unreleased Miley Cyrus collab at Louis Vuitton show

Pharrell Williams has teased an unreleased collaboration with Miley Cyrus during this week’s Louis Vuitton show.

Last year, the Virginia musician-producer was appointed the role of Men’s Creative Director at the prestigious Parisian fashion brand after the untimely death of Virgil Abloh. On Tuesday (January 16), Louis Vuitton live-streamed their Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Collection presentation held at Paris Fashion Week.

During the stream, an unreleased Miley Cyrus song played near the 13-minute mark. As the models walked the runway, you could hear Cyrus singing: “I could be your doctor and I could be your nurse/I think I see the problem, It’s only gon’ get worse/I need my medication, just show me where it hurts.”

Rolling Stone reported that the song – currently dubbed ‘Doctor’ – was a throwaway from Cyrus’ 2013 career-defining ‘Bangerz’ album. The track is similar to a version which was leaked in 2017; the opening lyrics are the same, but many parts have been rewritten and rerecorded.

It is believed that ‘Doctor’ was produced by Williams, especially since the song was showcased alongside other songs made by the renowned musician. The playlist also featured the recently released Mumford & Sons single ‘Good People’ as well as an unreleased Pusha T and No Malice (formerly known as Clipse) song. He also produced the soundtrack for his debut Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week last June.

Pharrell and Cyrus have worked together before. Williams produced four songs on ‘Bangerz’; ‘4×4’ featuring Nelly, ‘#GetItRight’, ‘Rooting for My Baby’ and ‘On My Own’. The ex-child star even added her vocals to the funk-inspired ‘Come Get It Bae’ from The Neptunes star’s second solo studio album, ‘G I R L’.

Last year, Cyrus released her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation‘. On the same day, another one album of alleged demos by the singer surfaced on Spotify under the pseudonym Clara Pierce. Many suspected the high-quality leaks were off-cuts from her past albums, including the aforementioned ‘Bangerz’ album.

‘Flowers’ was the lead single for ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ and is now the longest-running UK Number One by a female since Adele‘s 2021 single ‘Easy On Me’. The song also spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest song to reach a billion Spotify streams. The video for ‘Flowers’ was the most-watched music video of 2023 on YouTube in the UK.

Williams recently released the Swae Lee and Rauw Alejandro-assisted song ‘Airport Tickets’. It was first previewed at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 Runway Show in Hong Kong last November.