Miley Cyrus says she wants to work with Billie Eilish: “I’m in total awe of her”

Miley Cyrus has shared her admiration for Billie Eilish and confirmed that she wants to organise a collaboration with the singer.

The singer shared her love for the 21-year-old musician during a new interview, and revealed that she is open to collaborating with her in the future.

“I absolutely love Billie Eilish,” Cyrus told the Sunday Mirror (via Music News). “She’s one of the coolest artists out there at the moment.”

Advertisement

“What impressed me so much is that she is already an authentic artist. She knows exactly the story she wants to tell and exactly the message she wants to express in her work. I’m in total awe of her,” she added.

“When I was her age, I didn’t know who I was as an artist and was still being heavily influenced by others. But she knows exactly who she is and it is just so impressive.”

It was later in the interview Cyrus revealed that although the two have not yet engaged in any conversations about officially working together, the ‘What Am I Made For?’ singer is the person she’d like to join forces with the most.

“When I think of all the artists out there at the moment, she’s definitely at the top of the list of people I’d like to work with,” she confirmed. “There haven’t been any conversations yet. But it’s something I’m open to, for sure.”

If the two were to join forces for a new song, it would mark the latest in a long list of collaborations that Cyrus has embarked upon in recent years, including Stevie Nicks, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

Advertisement

The American singer-songwriter has shown her admiration for Eilish in the past, and performed a rendition of the latter’s song ‘My Future’ on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge back in 2020. During the set three years ago, Cyrus also played her hit single ‘Midnight Sky’.

Elsewhere the musician recently joined forces with her godmother Dolly Parton for a new track on the latter’s 49th solo album ‘Rockstar’. The track in question sees the two contribute vocals for a heavier version of Cyrus’ 2013 hit ‘Wrecking Ball’.

As for Eilish, the singer recently claimed that her 2019 chart-topping single ‘Bad Guy’ is the “stupidest song in the world”, and left fans confused after showing off a massive new back tattoo.