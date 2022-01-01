Miley Cyrus suffers wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve performance

Miley Cyrus rung in the New Year last night (December 31) with an all star concert live from Miami featuring some of music’s biggest artists.

Miley’s New Year’s Party, which was co-hosted by Pete Davidson and aired live on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock, saw the pop star run through a number of hits from her own catalogue as well as a few covers.

The gig included performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Cyrus’ younger sister Noah.

Towards the end of her set, Cyrus performed her 2009 hit ‘Party In The U.S.A.’, during which she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction that forced her to leave the stage momentarily to change.

During the NBC broadcast, Cyrus was seen clenching onto her silver halter top. After turning her back to the camera and covering her chest with her hands, Cyrus made her way backstage and changed into a red overcoat.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus quipped, in a nod to the lyrics to the 2009 song. Laughing off the faux pas, she added: “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

“It wouldn’t be 2022 without a wardrobe malfunction from Miley,” a fan account for the pop star tweeted, sharing a clip from the incident.

Baseball writer Matthew Leach was impressed with Cyrus’ seamless handling of the malfunction, writing: “Man, if we all handle our setbacks as coolly as Miley handled that wardrobe malfunction, it might actually be a decent year.”

NBC reporter Ari Odzer added: “2022 begins with a major wardrobe malfunction for Miley Cyrus, but she threw on a jacket, kept singing and ad-libbed some funny lines to match the moment.”

Cyrus opened her set with a parody cover of Will Smith‘s ‘Miami’ with Davidson. Elsewhere, she delivered covers of Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’ and Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene’ – the latter of which she performed with sister Noah – and she debuted a snew song believed to be titled ‘You’.

You can see the setlist and clips from Cyrus’ NYE party below:

Miley’s New Year’s Party setlist:

‘Miami’ (Will Smith cover/parody) w/ Pete Davidson

‘Heart Of Glass’ (Blondie cover)

‘Plastic Hearts’

‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton cover) w/ Noah Cyrus

‘We Can’t Stop’ w/ 24kGoldn

‘Party In The U.S.A.’

‘Best Friend’ (Saweetie cover) w/ Saweetie

‘You’

Billie Joe Armstrong was scheduled to perform at the NYE bash, however the Green Day frontman pulled out 24 hours before citing concerns over his recent exposure to COVID-19.

“After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID,” he told fans on social media. “I’ve tested negative but, I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution. Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

Meanwhile, Yungblud has has hinted that a collaboration with Miley Cyrus could feature on his forthcoming new album.

The Doncaster musician – real name Dominic Harrison – refused to confirm the team up in a new interview but suggested it could well happen. “Listen, I cannot disclose that information. Maybe, baby,” he told The Sun.