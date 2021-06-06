Miley Cyrus says she wants to work with Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus has spoken about Billie Eilish and her desire to work with the teen pop star in a new interview.

Cyrus has frequently collaborated with other artists during her career, including the likes of Stevie Nicks, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Elton John.

Speaking to British Vogue, the singer revealed who else she would like to work with in the future. “There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting,” she said.

Advertisement

“I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Although the pair have yet to team up, Cyrus did take on one of Eilish’s songs during a session for BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge last year.

In September, the US star delivered a new performance to promote her single ‘Midnight Sky’ and added a rendition of Eilish’s ‘My Future’ to her set. Performing in a room filled with candles and red carpet, Cyrus put her own smoky twist on the song.

The two artists will both headline this year’s Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, alongside Stevie Nicks. The event will return for two weekends between October 1-3 and 8-10 in the city’s Zilker Park.

Advertisement

Cyrus is also set to host a free concert in Nashville for people who have been vaccinated and to celebrate Pride Month. “If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends!” She wrote on Twitter.

If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends! Request here 🌈🌈🌈 gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community! https://t.co/rIRiuMHjzf — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2021

“Gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community!” The show will take place on June 8.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recently recalled the time he got high with Cyrus and Joan Jett after the latter was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.