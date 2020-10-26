Hear Miley Cyrus join sister Noah on ‘I Got So High That I Saw Jesus’ live recording

Miley Cyrus has joined her sister Noah on a track for the very first time, featuring on a special remix of ‘I Got So High That I Saw Jesus’.

The song first appeared on Noah’s album ‘THE END OF EVERYTHING’, which was released earlier this year in May.

The original edition was steeped in folk pop, whereas this live version takes the form of a piano ballad with the Cyrus sisters’ acapella harmonies defining the recording.

Listen to ‘I Got So High That I Saw Jesus’ featuring Miley Cyrus below:

Last week, Miley Cyrus shared a performance of the track with Noah on her MTV Unplugged segment Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions.

On Friday (October 23), Miley announced her forthcoming seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’ is arriving next month.

In the announcement post, she revealed the album was over two years in the making: “Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself.

“Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

“If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts.”

The highly anticipated release is scheduled for November 27 and is set to feature lead single ‘Midnight Sky’, along with covers ‘Heart Of Glass’ by Blondie and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’.

Noah recently came under fire for wearing a sheer nude-like bodysuit during her performance with Jimmie Allen at the CMT Awards.

One Twitter user commented Cyrus should “put some clothing on”, echoing similar criticism across the internet, to which she replied, “my body my choice, bitch.”