MILLI and Jackson Wang are trapped in a maze in ‘Mind Games’ music video

Thai rapper MILLI and GOT7’s Jackson Wang have finally released a music video for their collaborative single, ‘Mind Games’.

The music video – released on Friday (January 6) – comes more than 5 months after the single was first released in August last year. The fresh visual sees the two artists trapped in a maze while trying to avoid each other.

“Who says I wanna think it through? / Who says I wanna play these mind games anymore? / This revelation’s overdue / Who says I wanna play these mind games anymore?,” they sing over the track’s chorus.

Watch the music video for MILLI’s and Jackson Wang’s ‘Mind Games’ below.

MILLI and Jackson Wang first premiered the track during a live performance in Bangkok in July, when Wang put on a special performance ahead of the Bangkok Century Cup exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

At the time, the track was believed to be a part of Jackson Wang’s ‘Magic Man’ album, though that later proved to not be the case. The following month, the single was officially released onto streaming platforms and was teased as a track from 88rising’s upcoming collab album, ‘Head In The Clouds III’.

Following the release of ‘Mind Games’, both Jackson Wang and MILLI would go on to drop solo albums. Wang’s ‘Magic Man’ album arrived in early September and garnered a four-star review from NME’s Tanu I. Raj, who wrote: “If his previous releases told his coming-of-age story, ‘Magic Man’ is where Jackson Wang steps up and fully embraces his own potential”.

In November, MILLI released her long-awaited debut album, ‘BABB BUM BUM’. The record would go on to be named NME’s fourth best Asian album of 2022 with writer Chanun Poomsawai noting that while “the album clocks in at 30 minutes, but rest assured – MILLI held nothing back”.