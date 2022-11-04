MILLI announces formation of new girl group MINUS

Thai rapper MILLI has announced the formation of MINUS, a new girl group that she will be a part of. which will also make its debut on her upcoming album, ‘BABB BUM BUM’, releasing on November 10.

The group was officially announced via a brief video posted to MILLI’s official Twitter account, featuring rehearsal footage and a personal address to fans. In the post’s caption, MILLI stated that it was “[her] first time as a girl group band”, and left the tagline “MINUS: THE IMPERFECT GIRLS”, before tagging their official Twitter page.

My first time as a girl group band. We are more than excited to introduce you our project.

Hope you all love it!!! 💘🦾

At present, MINUS’ social media pages only feature the group’s logo, and a picture featuring a silhouette of the outfit’s first member (believed to be MILLI), dubbed “MAIN RAPPER (LEADER)”.

Besides MILLI herself, the group’s members are expected to be revealed soon.

Elsewhere, the group’s managing label YUPP! Entertainment posted a timeline for the release cycle for ‘BABB BUM BUM’, indicating that the album’s first and only previewing single will feature MINUS, and is entitled ‘Welcome’. A teaser for the track will be released on November 8, before dropping in full the day after, alongside its official music video and the album’s launch party.

A tracklist for ‘BABB BUM BUM’ and whether MINUS will feature on any of its other cuts have yet to be announced.

MILLI was last featured on ‘Mind Games’, a collaborative single with Jackson Wang which they debuted at the GOT7 member’s July concert in Bangkok. It will be featured on 88rising’s upcoming compilation ‘Head In The Clouds III’, alongside other recent singles from the label’s roster, including BIBI’s ‘The Weekend’ and ‘California’ by Rich Brian, Warren Hue and NIKI.

In April, MILLI appeared alongside her 88rising labelmates at Coachella’s ‘Head In The Clouds Forever’ showcase, and infamously performed the unreleased track ‘Mango Sticky Rice’ while consuming a bowl of the titular dessert. The performance resulted in a global surge in Google searches for “mango sticky rice”, alongside reignited Thai interest in the specialty which resulted in overwhelming sales of the dessert and pile-ups for delivery drivers. The single eventually received an official release.

MILLI is scheduled to appear alongside Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian, Joji and Ylona Garcia in the upcoming inaugural editions of Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta and Manila. Tickets for the Jakarta festival – slated to take place on December 3 and 4 – are available here, while tickets for the Manila festival – which takes place on December 9 and 10 – are available here.