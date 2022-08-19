MILLI and Jackson Wang drop new ‘Head In The Clouds III’ collaboration, ‘Mind Games’

Thai breakout rap star MILLI has released a new collaboration with GOT7’s Jackson Wang entitled ‘Mind Games’.

The energetic number was written by American R&B singer Gallant and produced by Miami songwriting and production team The Monsters & Strangerz, whose production credits include Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’ and Dua Lipa’s ‘Break My Heart’.

The track features a slow, start-stop R&B beat with the 88rising signees belting an impressive falsetto hook, as they take turns to sing “Who says I wanna think it through? / Who says I wanna play these mind games anymore? / This revelation’s overdue / Who says I wanna play these mind games anymore?”

Listen to MILLI and Jackson Wang’s ‘Mind Games’ below.

MILLI and Jackson Wang premiered the track during the GOT7 star’s recent performance in Bangkok, Thailand last month. The track was initially slated to appear as part of Wang’s upcoming album ‘Magic Man’ per YUPP! Records, though it now seems that the track will no longer be part of said album.

The track is the latest preview of 88rising’s upcoming third compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds III’. Prior to ‘Mind Games’, four singles have been released: BIBI’s ‘The Weekend’, Filipino-Australian newcomer Ylona Garcia’s ‘Don’t Go Changing’, NIKI’s ‘Split’ and ‘California’ by Rich Brian, NIKI and Warren Hue. The album will be the third instalment of the breakout label’s series of collaborative albums, which according to a press release, bring together “rising artists from East to West”. A release date has yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, MILLI performed at Coachella alongside her labelmates as part of 88rising’s ‘HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER’ showcase. She gained viral notoriety by eating a plate of mango sticky rice during a performance of a new track ‘Mango Sticky Rice’, which she later officially released. The act also reignited overwhelming interest in the dessert in her native Thailand, which resulted in skyrocketing sales and a pileup of delivery riders. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was even prompted to consider registering mango sticky rice as a UNESCO cultural heritage item.

Meanwhile, Jackson Wang will be releasing his upcoming album ‘Magic Man’ on 9 September, which will feature previously-released singles ‘Blow’ and ‘Cruel’. The album follows his mixtape of English-language unreleased tracks ‘LOST & FOUND’, which was released in March. The Chinese K-pop star has been slated to headline this year’s Los Angeles edition of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival on Sunday, and will perform at the Good Vibes Weekender festival and We The Fest in September.