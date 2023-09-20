Millie Bobby Brown says fiancé’s father Jon Bon Jovi won’t perform at their wedding

Millie Bobby Brown has stated that her soon-to-be-father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi will not be performing at her wedding.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star announced her engagement to the rock star’s 21-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, in April 2023 – just shy of two years after they first began dating.

Now, during an interview last Friday (September 15), the actor opened up about some of the plans for her wedding and confirmed that she doesn’t intend for her fiancé’s father to perform at the event.

“I feel like that’s asking me to go and like, do a full-on play for everyone,” she said during the appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna (via The Independent).

“I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop! He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons,” she added. “I think he needs a break, maybe it’s a three-hour break!”

Elsewhere in the television appearance – which saw Brown promote her debut novel, Nineteen Steps – she also said that planning for the wedding hasn’t been too stressful as her fiancé has been “very involved”.

“He’s very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which is very nice. I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea, is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re both very excited,” she said.

In other Millie Bobby Brown news, last month the British actor confessed that she is ready to move on from Stranger Things.

She first took on the role of Eleven when she was 11, and said in a new interview that she is ready for the Netflix show to end.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she said. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

The series is set to come to an end with its fifth and final season, however, with the ongoing strikes, it’s currently unclear when season five will continue production.