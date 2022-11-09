Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears: “Her story resonates with me”

Millie Bobby Brown has said she wants to play Britney Spears at some point in the future.

The 18-year-old actor, best known for portraying Eleven in Stranger Things, made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday (November 7) to promote her new Netflix film Enola Holmes 2.

During the interview, host Barrymore asked Brown if there was anything on her career “bucket list” for the next decade. “I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney,” she responded.

Brown, who also rose to huge fame as a child, continued: “[It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger.

“I mean, same thing with you [Barrymore]. I see the scramble for words [in her interviews]. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”

Spears’ controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Her father, Jamie, had been suspended from his role as her conservator by a judge that September.

He took on the role in the wake of his daughter’s highly-publicised mental breakdown back in 2007.

In July 2021, Britney stated that she wanted to have her father charged for conservatorship abuse and claimed that she was forbidden from having more children, getting married, or taking out her IUD.

The singer made her return to music this summer, teaming up with Elton John on the collaborative single ‘Hold Me Closer’. Prior to the track’s release, Spears said she was feeling “overwhelmed” as she prepared to maker her comeback.

This September, the pop star said it’s unlikely that she’ll ever perform live again after past experiences left her “traumatised”.

Earlier this year, Britney Spears reportedly signed a “record-breaking” deal to publish a tell-all book detailing her career and family life. She later described the process of penning the memoir as “healing and therapeutic”, but said it was “hard” addressing her past.

Millie Bobby Brown, meanwhile, has previously expressed her desire to play Halsey in a biopic of the singer’s life.