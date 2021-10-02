Milwaukee mayor declares October 1 as ‘Alice Cooper Day’

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett has declared Friday, October 1 as “Alice Cooper Day” throughout the US city.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Alice Cooper

The honour was bestowed upon the legendary shock rocker ahead of his show at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Pavilion last night (October 1) as part of his US tour with special guest Ace Frehley.

“If you are a Milwaukeean, you cannot forget @alicecooper’s Milwaukee history lesson to characters Wayne and Garth in the 1992 movie ‘Wayne’s World’, where he coined the phrase ‘Mil-ee-wau-kay,” Barrett wrote in a tweet.

Advertisement

“The Godfather of shock rock and stage theatrics, @alicecooper has entertained countless Milwaukee fans since his first Wisconsin show in 1973. I welcome him back to the ‘good land’ today by proclaiming October 1 as ‘Alice Cooper Day’ throughout the City of Milwaukee.”

The Godfather of shock rock and stage theatrics, @alicecooper has entertained countless Milwaukee fans since his first Wisconsin show in 1973. I welcome him back to the “good land" today by proclaiming October 1 as "Alice Cooper Day" throughout the City of Milwaukee. — Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) October 1, 2021

Cooper’s cameo in Wayne’s World saw him explain the meaning behind the name of the city of Milwaukee, saying that it was actually pronounced “Mil-ee-wau-kay,” which is Algonquin for “the good land”.

While Milwaukee does in fact translate to “good land”, it actually originates from the Ojibwa, Potawatomi, and Menominee languages.

Alice Cooper and The Cult recently announced details of a co-headlining UK arena tour that’s set to take place next summer.

The two acts will hit the road in late May and early June next year for six arena shows.

Advertisement

The tour is set to begin on May 23 with a show at the Swansea Arena, before the band play at The O2 in London two days later.

In other news, Alice Cooper recently endorsed a new colouring book centred around his career, titled Welcome 2 My Nightmare.

Welcome 2 My Nightmare is the latest instalment in a string of books made by Rock N Roll Colouring, with each one celebrating the art of a different act.

They released their first instalments, themed around Judas Priest and Motörhead respectively, late last year. The company followed that up with the release of Thin Lizzy and Megadeth-themed books in April of this year.