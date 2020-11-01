Milwaukee official apologises for using ‘WAP’ to promote ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’

A county supervisor in Milwaukee has apologised after using a meme based around Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ to promote a new local government programme.

Ryan Clancy was promoting the new ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’ in the state, which shares an acronym with the rap hit.

The meme, which you can see below, used a still from the ‘WAP’ video along with the caption: “Weatherization Assistance Program,” and an adapted lyric from the song: “There’s some holes in this house!”

“What I was hoping to do was both to draw attention to a really good program phenomenally run by Black women here at the county while also trying to make reference to a song which, at its core, has to do with empowerment, reclaiming language and destigmatization,” Clancy told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, before admitting that the joke “didn’t land well.”

“my original sharing of this press release contained an image which did not accompany the original text,” he added in a Facebook post. “My embellishment of that press release was meant to draw attention to both this excellent program and to a song which has at its core a message about empowerment, reclaiming and destigmatization. It landed badly.

“I’m deeply sorry that this added burdens of time and emotion to the exceptional staff that run this program, and I hope that nobody has mistaken my conduct for theirs.”

Upon its release, NME described ‘WAP’ as “a truly filthy return” for the two rappers, writing: “When you reach the heights of Cardi B, new names like Megan Thee Stallion are often on her tail. But with the level of candour on ‘WAP’ a bit of time off – and friendly competition – might have just reinvigorated her more.”

Cardi B recently revealed that she wanted to put a spider on Megan Thee Stallion’s head for the ‘WAP’ video. “I don’t know why,” she said. “I just thought it was gonna be so beautiful.”

Released back in August, ‘WAP’ clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US and went to number one in both the US and UK.