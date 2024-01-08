Min Hee-jin says she did not want NewJeans’ image to be “driven by business”

ADOR CEO, creative director and producer Min Hee-jin has spoken about her vision and goal for K-pop girl group NewJeans.

In an interview for Japanese broadcasting corporation NHK’s documentary Songs that resonate around the world~ A new era of Korean and Japanese pop music (literal translation), Min discussed her motivations behind the creation of the five-member group, per Newsis.

Min shared that she had wanted to showcase concepts and styles that had not been seen and proven to succeed in the mainstream. She went on to point out an “intangible value” of sincerity that “cannot be seen, but is felt by everyone”.

“Rather than [having NewJeans’ image] being driven by business, I wanted them to look like their age. I wanted them to show a bright and innocent appearance,” she said.

“The inclinations of human nature, especially that of young girls – and boys as well, of course – is a treasure chest in itself,” Min elaborated. “What I want to do is something that never looks out of place, something that is evergreen.”

The ADOR founder added that she wanted to “show work that evokes the imagination, work that is diverse and is worth arousing as much curiosity as possible”, saying that her “ultimate hope” is to “showcase innovative and fun content through NewJeans”.

Over the weekend, Min was awarded Best Producer at the 38th Golden Disc Awards, where NewJeans also won Song of the Year with their single ‘Ditto’. In her acceptance speech, she thanked the group’s fanbase and teased “new adventures and challenges” for NewJeans in 2024. “It’s already in the works, so please look forward to it.”