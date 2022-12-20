K-pop boyband MIRAE share special winter single ‘Snow Prince’

K-pop boyband MIRAE have unveiled their special single ‘Snow Prince’ alongside a festive new visual.

On December 20, the seven-member group released their winter single ‘Snow Prince’ across digital streaming platforms, along with a music video for the holiday track. The song is a remake of DSP Media senior boyband SS501’s 2005 track of the same name.

In the new visual, MIRAE get dressed up in cosy sweaters and furry hat and gather in a diner to celebrate Christmas. The boyband exchange gifts and laughter, later dancing along to the upbeat holiday track.

“Show me your eyes / And I’ll give you my love / I like you so much, I’ll love you forever / Come to my heart / Listen to my song for you,” they sing in the chorus.

A day prior to the release of ‘Snow Prince’, DSP Media shared that the group’s main vocalist Lien had been diagnosed with vocal nodules, and would not be promoting the new track with MIRAE for the time being. The singer is expected to return in two weeks.

“After a long discussion with the agency, [Lien] decided to receive treatment following the conclusion of [MIRAE’s] Japanese promotions and after a treatment period of about two weeks, he will rest with his family and return with a healthy image,” it said, per Soompi. “Please give Lien lots of support so he can recover his health and return.”

‘Snow Prince’ marks MIRAE’s third domestic release of 2022, following their mini-albums ‘Marvelous’ and ‘Ourturn’, which dropped in January and September respectively. The boyband — comprising members Lee Jun-hyuk, Lien, Yoo Do-hyun, Khael, Son Dong-pyo, Park Si-Is-young and and Yu-bin — first made their debut in March 2021 with their mini-album ‘Killa’.